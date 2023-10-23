‘Indian Idol 14’ gets its ‘Top 15’ contestants

Mumbai, Oct 23 The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’ has found its ‘Top 15’ contestants of this season in the theatre round, who mesmerised the judges with their impeccable singing skills.

The ‘Top 15’ contestants are -- Maithili Shome, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Anjana Padhmanabhan, Utkarsh Wankhede, Ananya Pal, Dipan Mitra, Mahima Bhattacharjee, Piyush Panwar, Surender Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta, Muskan Srivastava, Adya Mishra, Gayathry Rajiv, Obom Tangu, and Menuka Poudel.

This year promises to be ‘music ka sabse bada tyohaar’. Putting their best foot forward, the selected ‘Top 15’ contestants have certainly impressed one and all with their melodious voices.

Talking about the contestants, the host of the show, Hussain Kuwajerwala shared: “I am delighted for the Top 15 Contestants. Each and every one of them deserves to be there. The talent will undoubtedly perform for the masses and leave their mark on history.”

“On the skill front, everyone is quite enthusiastic and confident about their singing, and the top 15 are all my favourites. I hope they outshine their talents and leave a lasting impression on the viewers,” he added.

As the nation gets introduced to these remarkable talents, the competition is set to reach new heights on ‘Indian Idol 14’.

With National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu and ace composer and singer Vishal Dadlani offering their guidance and expertise to the contestants in their journey ahead, the audience can expect a musical extravaganza filled with soul-stirring performances.

The show has etched an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment landscape, solidifying its position as one of the nation's most popular and iconic singing reality shows.

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor