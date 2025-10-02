Indian missions worldwide mark Gandhi Jayanti with tributes, hymns and Swachhata drives

Wellington, Oct 2 Indian missions across the globe paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary on Thursday, celebrating his universal message of peace and non-violence.

Gandhi Jayanti commemorates Gandhi's lifelong commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice. It not only honours his philosophy of peace and ethical living but also serves as the International Day of Non-Violence, observed worldwide to spread his message.

In New Zealand, the Indian High Commission celebrated Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary, where guests spoke about the impact of his life and teachings and their relevance in today's world.

High Commissioner of India to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan welcomed guests, including prominent New Zealand public figures of Indian origin, Anand Satyanand, Paramjeet Parmar, Members of Parliament, Indian community leaders and friends of New Zealand.

Additionally, in Japan, R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires, along with Team India, Edogawa City officials, Indian diaspora, teachers and students paid floral tributes at the Gandhi Statue in Edogawa on Gandhi Jayanti, honouring his timeless message of peace and non-violence.

Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava felicitated the embassy's sanitation workers, appreciating their dedication and contribution to the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' initiative.

"156th Gandhi Jayanti was commemorated at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu today, with floral tributes offered by the Ambassador and Embassy officials. Hymns cherished by Mahatma Gandhi were sung by students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu, which reiterated his ideals and teachings," the India Embassy in Kathmandu posted on X.

The University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) in Port Moresby also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. Indian High Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, University's Vice Chancellor Ian Findlay and the faculty of UPNG paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Furthermore, in Australia, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, paid floral tributes to Gandhi at his statue in Jubilee Park, Parramatta, Sydney.

Indian origin Labour Councillor Sameer Pandey of Parramatta Council and members of the Indian community also joined to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Similarly, in Perth, spreading the message of 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) and the enduring truth of Gandhi's teachings, Indian Consul General Naresh Kumar joined an event organised by Ahimsa Australia to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

On the other hand, in Sao Paulo, as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, Indian Consul General Hansraj Singh Verma and officials from the Consulate General undertook a cleanliness drive at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Praca Tulio Fontoura, Paraiso, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

"This initiative was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a Clean India – Green India, inspiring all to join hands in building a cleaner, healthier and sustainable environment," the Indian Consulate General in Sao Paulo posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor