Indian Naval Ship Tabar reaches Germany to participate in maritime exercise

Hamburg [Germany], July 18 : Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar, reached Hamburg in Germany, on Wednesday to take part in an exercise.

Activities during the visit include professional interactions between the Indian Navy and German Navy, visit of ship's crews to the German Naval Academy and ship open to visitors. The crew of INS Tabar would also offer community service at Old Age Home.

On departure from Hamburg, the two Navies will also undertake Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea.

These engagements seek to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime domain between both countries and also offer an opportunity to showcase Indian culture.

India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security. The relations between both countries span across various domains, from economic cooperation and scientific research to cultural exchanges and, importantly, defence collaboration.

The visit by INS Tabar further aims to strengthen these bonds and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two Navies.

INS Tabar, is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia. The ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish.

The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

