Indian Navy swiftly responds to attack on Palau-flagged MV Islander in Gulf of Aden

New Delhi [India], February 24 : Palau Flagged MV Islander caught fire after an attack by likely drone or missile on February 22.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the Indian Navy's destroyer, mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, arrived in vicinity of the vessel in the afternoon of February 22, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

Indian Naval EOD specialists embarked the vessel and sanitized it for any residual risk. The vessel was cleared for onward transit, it also said.

On the Master's request, Medical team also embarked the ship and provided medical assistance to an injured crew member.

Relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships reaffirms Indian Navy's steadfast commitment towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers, the release added.

Further details are awaited.

