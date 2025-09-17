Indian Navy's first training squadron arrives in Mozambique, visit to enhance interoperability between two navies

Maputo [Mozambique], September 17 : The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi, entered Maputo on Tuesday.

The Mozambique Navy warmly received the squadron led by Captain Tijo K Joseph, along with the Defence Advisor. The visit of 1TS ships to Mozambique marks a special occasion as the two nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, as per an official statement by the Indian Navy.

During the four-day visit, the training squadron will undertake various joint training activities with the Mozambique Navy, which include joint VBSS training, cross-training on navigation and communication procedures, diving operations, and training on firefighting and damage control aspects.

The visit of 1TS trainees to various training units of the Mozambique Defence Forces is also planned, providing enhanced understanding and interoperability between the two navies. The official statement further noted that the visit will culminate with a PASSEX and joint surveillance of Mozambique's EEZ.

During the stay at Maputo, Senior Officer 1TS, along with the Commanding Officer of other ships, is scheduled to pay courtesy calls to the Chief of Mozambique Navy, the Mayor of Maputo, and the Indian High Commissioner.

Additionally, various socio-cultural engagements, including yoga sessions, community outreach, medical camps, visits from schoolchildren, and friendly sports fixtures, are also planned.

The 1TS visit to Mozambique signifies growing maritime cooperation between the two Navies with an overarching aim of MAHASAGAR, strengthening the 'Bridges of Friendship' across the ocean.

India enjoys warm, friendly and substantive ties with Mozambique.

Trade links between Mozambique and the western Indian states date back several centuries and predate the colonial era.

The MEA, in a statement, highlighted how these ancient people-to-people links have been built upon in modern times to forge a strong bilateral relationship based on regular political contacts, ever-deepening economic engagement, and a well-integrated Indian community in Mozambique.

