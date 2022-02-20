Indians and Pakistanis debate over Pakistani rock salt

By IANS | Published: February 20, 2022 11:51 AM2022-02-20T11:51:03+5:302022-02-20T12:00:08+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 20 Hundreds of Pakistanis and Ind engaged in a debate on the "Pakistani Crushed Rock ...

Indians and Pakistanis debate over Pakistani rock salt | Indians and Pakistanis debate over Pakistani rock salt

Indians and Pakistanis debate over Pakistani rock salt

Next

New Delhi, Feb 20 Hundreds of Pakistanis and Ind engaged in a debate on the "Pakistani Crushed Rock Salt" following a post shared on a Facebook group regarding the product, Samaa TV reported.

On Saturday, Suraj Jain from Jalandhar shared photos of the product on the India Pakistan Heritage Club group's Facebook page with the caption: "Dear Pakistani friends. Hum aapka NAMAK khate hai

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Suraj jainSuraj jainFacebookSamaa newsSamaa news tvFacebook connectivityAfter facebookNl salviCs - connectivitySamaa tvWhatsapp facebookFacebook news