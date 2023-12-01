India's National AIDS Control Program acclaimed as global model: US Ambassador Garcetti

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 1 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Friday that India's National AIDS Control Programme has been acclaimed as a global model, and the US government is proud to support the country's efforts to combat the disease.

"India's National AIDS Control Program has been acclaimed as a global model, and the US government is proud to partner in and support these efforts," the US Ambassador said while speaking at a World AIDS Day event in Kohima, Nagaland alongside state government officials, community leaders, and civil society groups,

The National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) was established in India in 1987 and phased in 1992. The program's goal is to reduce the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths by 80 per cent from the 2010 baseline.

Garcetti said that on every World AIDS Day, the US government stands in support of people living with HIV and people affected by HIV, and to remember those who have died from HIV.

"Today, the US government would also like to recognize the ongoing efforts of everyone from the Indian government, NGOs, health care providers, faith-based and community-based organizations, and members of the community in the fight against HIV and AIDS," he said.

The World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. The day aims to raise awareness about the AIDS pandemic and HIV infection and honours those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The US government on Friday commemorated World AIDS Day in New Delhi and acknowledged the progress that has been made in partnership with India and countries around the world towards the shared vision of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

This year's World AIDS Day marks 20 years of global progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS through the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, also known as PEPFAR.

Through PEPFAR, the US government has helped to save and improve tens of millions of lives, strengthen health systems, and bolster global capacity to provide HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.

The theme for the 35th World AIDS Day is "World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit," which pays tribute to the disease's impact and emphasises collective responsibility to continue to act. A key component of this is remembering the lives lost, honoring individuals' memories, while also emphasising the strength of our commitment to end HIV/AIDS.

Over the past 20 years, the US has invested over USD 100 billion in the global fight against HIV/AIDS and US leadership through PEPFAR has transformed the global HIV/AIDS response. Around the world and in India, PEPFAR supports public health, community, and clinical care platforms to confront current and future health threats that impact people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

PEPFAR India plays a crucial role as a technical catalyst to support India as it advances towards its '95-95-95' targets. By leveraging data for impact and taking services to priority populations, the United States is working to ensure quality and evidence-based services reach those who need them most.

