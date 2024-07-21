"India's support will be further reinforced to...": UNESCO DG at inauguration of World Heritage Committee's session

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Lauding India's heritage and culture, the director general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay said that she is thankful to India for its commitment, which is "inspiring" and added that support will be further reinforced to pave way for other international cooperation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, the UNESCO DG said that it is for the first time in its history that the World Heritage Committee is meeting here in New Delhi, India.

She said, "This commitment is inspiring, and I understand India's support will be further reinforced to pave the way for other international cooperation, on the occasion of this committee, and in the spirit of the World Heritage Convention which is also based on solidarity. I thank you for this reinforced commitment."

Notably, the World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage. It is composed of the representatives of 21 States, elected from the 195 States parties to the Convention.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event here in the national capital, she said "The Prime Minister of India is welcoming the world tonight around this essential notion that 195 countries have agreed on...The World Heritage Committee is meeting here in New Delhi, India for the first time in its history to preserve, promote and pass on to future generations humanity's priceless legacies established over time."

"Let me also take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which have co-organised this important meeting with us." she said.

Praising the work done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Azoulay underscored how it has protected India's world heritage over the years.

"Since being founded 160 years ago, the ASI has protected India's world heritage, but also more than 3600 ancient monuments and archaeological sites across the country. And in recent years, we have been happy to work with ASI, worldwide, and in the region, especially Cambodia, where it has contributed to the restoration of...one of the most important temples, Angkor Wat, the World Heritage Site," she added.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital.

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee Meeting for the first time. It will take place from July 21-31, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam.

The Prime Minister also appealed everyone to come together to advance each other's heritage.

"Today, through the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, India's appeal is to come together to advance each other's heritage. Let us unite for the expansion of human welfare sentiments. The world has also seen a time when heritage was ignored in the race for development, but today's era is much more aware," PM Modi said.

He also asserted that India's vision is both development and heritage.

"In the past 10 years, India has touched new dimensions of modern development and has also pledged to take pride in its heritage. Be it the Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or the modern campus of the ancient Nalanda University. Numerous such works are happening across the country. Today, the benefits of Ayurveda are reaching the entire world, but it is India's scientific heritage," he added.

He also asserted that India considers the preservation of global heritage as its responsibility, and hence, is providing support for heritage conservation not only in India but also in countries of the Global South.

"India considers the preservation of global heritage as its responsibility, and hence, we are providing support for heritage conservation not only in India but also in countries of the Global South. India is assisting in the conservation of many heritages like Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Cham Temples in Vietnam, and Bagan Stupa in Myanmar. In this direction, I am making an announcement. India will contribute one million dollars to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. This grant will be used for capacity building, technical assistance, and the conservation of world heritage sites," PM Modi said.

