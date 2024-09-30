Indonesia begins first canned tuna export to Canada

Jakarta, Sep 30 Indonesia has commenced its inaugural export of canned tuna, manufactured by PT Pasifik Masami Indonesia in Banyuwangi, East Java, and destined for Canada on Monday.

"The overall export is valued at 10 million U.S. dollars and is scheduled to take place over the next six months," said Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono.

Trenggono suggested that Indonesia strengthen measured fishing to improve the upstream sector and support the fisheries industry in order to meet both domestic and overseas demands.

In addition to Banyuwangi, other places, such as Papua's Biak Regency, have the potential to export canned fish, including tuna production, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sherly Indrawati, Marketing Director of PT Pasifik Masami Indonesia, revealed that her company has a capacity to produce up to 70 tonnes of canned tuna and precooked tuna loin each day.

The company targets both domestic and international markets, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Oceania.

--IANS

