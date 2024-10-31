INS Talwar undertakes Maritime Partnership Exercise with French Navy Ship

La Reunion [France], October 31 : The INS Talwar on Thursday undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the French Navy Ship FS Floreal after its departure from La Reunion, Navy Spokesperson said.

The Maritime Partnership Exercise included manoeuvres and helicopter Flying exercises.

In a post on X, Navy Spokesperon said, "Enhancing Indo-French Relations in the Indian Ocean Region! Post departure from La Reunion, INS Talwar undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the French Navy Ship FS Floreal, which included manoeuvres & helicopter Flying exercises."

Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, arrived at La Reunion on October 27 as a part of her ongoing deployment in Indian Ocean Region. The visit to La Reunion aims to strengthen India - France partnership to tackle regional maritime security challenges, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship will undertake cross-deck visits and interactions with the French Navy during the port visit. Earlier, the ship was kept open for visit by Pravasi Bharatiya on October 27, as per the statement.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations and share a deep, enduring strategic partnership, the statement added.

As per the statement, INS Talwar was commissioned on June 18, 2003 and is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command. The ship is currently commanded by Captain Jithu George. The ship had recently participated in the IBSAMAR VIII multilateral exercise held in South Africa.

Earlier on September 22, INS Talwar had arrived in Mombasa, Kenya. The visit aimed to strengthen ties further and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth.

During the ship's stay in the harbour, personnel from both navies engaged in a wide range of professional interactions and cross-exchange visits to enhance cooperation and bolster interoperability.

Notably, INS Talwar gets its name from the traditional sword and is the first of the Talwar class stealth frigates commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2003. INS Talwar has a length of 125 metres and is capable of speeds up to 30 knots.

