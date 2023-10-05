International event for internal security for Indo-Pacific 'Milipol India' to be held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 5 : An international event for internal security for Indo-Pacific, 'Milipol India' is set to be held from October 26-28 in New Delhi.

'Milipol India', a new addition to the Milipol International Network of events dedicated to Internal Security will be hosted in Delhi from 26th to 28th October 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India.

The event is being organised by Inter Ads Exhibition Pvt Ltd in India and Comexposium in France with assistance from the French Interior Ministry, the French Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

Jounot, CEO of Milipol and President of Milipol Network, said, "We are delighted to organize an International Event for Internal Security in India for Indo-Pacific. The first edition of MILIPOL India will bring together 150 exhibitors, 5,000+ visitors and Official delegates from around the world."

"Our aim is also to facilitate the discussions between decision-makers and policymakers on modern key homeland security challenges thanks to a state-level conference programme lasting the whole of the three days of the event. With this new edition in India, the Milipol International Network reaffirms its status as the world's key event for safety and homeland security," said Jounot, President of Milipol Network.

According to an official statement, "Milipol India" will serve as a worldwide platform for international merchants and buyers to network, display the newest trends and technologies, and debate the requirements of the business under one roof.

The newest trends, technologies, and innovations from nations including Canada, the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, and more will be on show.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Rajan Sharma, MD Interads Exhibition, said, "We are privileged to launch 'MILIPOL India', a platform for technologies, innovations and solutions for homeland security in India. The first edition is bringing access to the rapidly expanding Indian market for defence and security technologies and a global opportunity for bilateral collaborations, networking and exposure. Above all the Conference Program is going to bring ample light on different parameters of Security, which the world is concerned about. We are truly humbled, to have the industry support for the Maiden Show of MILIPOL India."

While much will be exhibited on one end, much more will be debated on the other. The conference running concurrently with the exhibition will cover a wide range of security topics, including managing security in big cities, applying G20 lessons, and preventing online child abuse, according to an official statement.

The themes of international security cooperation, drone threats and security, women in law enforcement, road safety and security, putting out fires, cybercrime, securing ports, airports, and borders, and forensic science will also get some attention.

