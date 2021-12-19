International Human Solidarity Day, know the objectives of this day

Every year the world observe International Human Solidarity Day on 20th December. The main aim of this day is to highlight the Unity in Diversity concept amongst the people.



What is Solidarity?



Unity (as of a group or class) that produces or is based on community of interests, objectives, and standards. And that's what the day focuses on, to encourage people to work together against poverty, hunger and diseases.



The day was established under U.N. Mellennium declaration that determines the rights of an individual in the modern world by maintaining foreign relations between state members and the U.N.



The day was first mark in the year 2005, by General Assembly, to create awareness about Solidarity and to take initiatives to reduce poverty and formulate the equal world.

Objectives of the Human Solidarity Day,

According to United Nation the International Human Solidarity Day is

A day to celebrate our unity in diversity.

A day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements.

A day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity.

A day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication.

A day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.



