International Media Centre in ITPO Complex gears up for G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 2 : The International Media Centre in ITPO Complex is gearing up for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

A glimpse of the International Media Centre has been shared by Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As the video started, Arindam Bagchi said, "We are just about one week away from the very important G20 Summit which will be hosted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We are at the very important element of this event - The International Media Centre as you can see. Let me take you for a sneak peek of what is in store for hundreds of journalists from across the world and India who will be operating from here to cover this very important activity."

In the video, he showed Hall 5 on the ground floor where the finishing touches were being made. He also showed the workstations of journalists who will be covering the G20 Summit in New Delhi. In the video, Bagchi showed briefing rooms that are being created for special briefings.

While sharing the video on X, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Join us behind the scenes for G20! Catch a glimpse of the International Media Centre in ITPO Complex, gearing up for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi."

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mandapam, the new ITPO complex, which will be hosting the G20 summit.

Earlier in July, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPO) said that the Bharat Mandapam, the new ITPO complex, can challenge the big convention centres across the world. The Deputy General Manager of ITPO said that the plenary hall in the convention centre has a capacity of 3000, while the multifunction hall has a capacity of 4000.

Speaking to ANI, the DGM of ITPO, Vivekanand Vivek said, “The main G20 Summit hall is before you. The Summit will be held here in September...Besides this hall, Bharat Mandapam has two auditoriums - with a capacity of 900 and 600 people respectively. There is a plenary hall upstairs which has a capacity of 3000. The multifunction hall has a capacity of 4000”.

“Besides this, there are 10 meeting rooms which have a 50 per cent capacity, six meeting rooms have a 100 per cent capacity and four meeting rooms have a 200 per cent capacity. Grand Amphitheatre has around 3000 seats. There is a 24/7 security cover with CCTV cameras,” he added.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director of ITPO said that this building can challenge the big convention centres across the world.

“The L2 primarily has the G20 Summit room which will host the G20 Summit. Besides that, it has two more auditoriums...I can now say that we can challenge the big convention centres across the world...After G20 Summit, exhibitions and conventions will take place here. It is not as if the exhibitions and conventions will only be for big industries, small artisans, small-scale industries, medium-scale industries will also get the opportunity of participation,” he told ANI.

