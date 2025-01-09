New Mpox Virus Strain Found in China, Following HMPV Outbreak

China has recently raised concerns over a new strain of monkeypox, known as clade IB, which has been detected in the country. On Thursday, Chinese health officials reported that this new strain had been found following an outbreak involving a foreigner who had contracted the virus.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clade IB of monkeypox already exists in some African countries, including Congo, where it began after a foreigner was infected. Following this, four more cases of the virus were detected, all of which were linked to the initial foreign case. The patients’ symptoms are mild, mainly consisting of a rash and blisters on their skin.

In response to the potential spread of the virus, China’s National Health Commission announced that monkeypox will be treated as a Category B infectious disease. This will allow authorities to implement emergency measures such as restricting public gatherings, closing schools and workplaces, and sealing off areas if the disease spreads further. Additionally, China had already started monitoring individuals entering the country for any signs of infection back in August 2024.

Monkeypox, a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and a rash, spreads through close contact. While it is not usually fatal, it can occasionally result in death. Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years due to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).