Iran criticises Australia's expulsion of envoy, terms anti-semitism allegations 'invalid'

Tehran, Aug 26 The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday criticised Australia's decision to expel Iran's ambassador and termed the anti-semitism allegations "baseless and invalid". The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Esmail Baqaei warned that a "reciprocal response" will be given against any improper diplomatic action.

His remarks come after Australia announced on Tuesday that it is expelling Iranian Ambassador to the country and three other Iranian diplomats while suspending operations at its embassy in Tehran after its intelligence revealed that Iranian government had directed two anti-semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney last year.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Baqaei stated that that any inappropriate diplomatic action would lead to a countermeasure, Tasnim News Agency reported. He said, "My colleagues are currently weighing a response."

Rejecting the allegations made by Australia, he said, "These allegations are absolutely invalid, and the concept of anti-Semitism has no place in our religion. It is a concept fabricated by the Westerners, and they themselves should account for their historical record."

He stated that Australia's decision seems to have been influenced by domestic developments and mentioned about the recent protests in the country over the situation in Gaza. He said, "This action against Iran, which targets diplomacy, seems intended to offset the limited criticisms Australia has directed at the Israeli regime."

According to a joint statement released by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Tony Burke, Australia has witnessed a number of antisemitic attacks against Jewish community since October 7, 2023. The Australian government had asked Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the Australian Federal Police to investigate these incidents.

"Enough credible intelligence has now been gathered to reach the deeply disturbing conclusion that the Iranian Government has directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks on: Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 last year; and The Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6 last year. ASIO assesses it is likely Iran directed further attacks as well," the statement read.

It added that these attacks are an "extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression" orchestrated by another nation on Australian soil and are "totally unacceptable." The statement detailed that Australia will introduce a legislation to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil. This is an attack on our society, aimed at creating fear, stoking internal divisions and eroding social cohesion. These attacks on our society are totally unacceptable and the Australian Government is taking strong and decisive action in response," the statement said.

"We have informed the Iranian ambassador to Australia he and three additional Iranian diplomats will be expelled. We have suspended operations at our embassy in Tehran and all our diplomats are now safe in a third country. The Government will legislate so we can list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – the IRGC - as a terrorist organisation," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor