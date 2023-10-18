"Iran doing everything to make sure Israelis, Jews die...": Israel's Deputy head of mission to India

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Israel's Deputy head of mission to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar on Wednesday accused Iran of orchestrating Hamas attack on the Jewish nation.

He said that Iran is doing everything to make sure Israelis and Jews die while reacting to Iranian Envoy to India Iraj Elahi's statement that "Iran played no role in Hamas attack on Israel".

Israel's Deputy head of mission to India said: "It's a clear, clear hand of Iran. It's not a mistaken hand..."

Distancing from his country's role in Hamas' attack on Israel, Iranian Envoy said that Hamas is an independent player and has the potential to steer the course of events.

Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi said, "Western media tries to deny the independent power of Hamas by attributing recent developments to Iran's support. However, in truth, the strength of Hamas stands as an undeniable fact, and it remains an independent player that can steer the course of events on its own."

While backing Palestinians, he said, "As the Supreme Leader has stated, Hamas executed this operation without the assistance of Iran. Nonetheless, Iran will always support the Palestinian cause and the legitimate resistance of the Palestinians, consistently condemning the ruthless violence and occupation by the Zionists."

Israel's Deputy head of mission to India said Elahi (Iranian envoy) is representative of a regime that murders his own people and mass.

"He is not the one to criticize us and he's not a valid source of anything. And if there's something that we've learned recently, and especially this last night, we need to look extensively at what we're seeing and hearing before we rush to conclusions," Ohad Nakash Kaynar said.

He further said that Elahi is an ambassador of a state that since 1979 "has vowed to destroy us (Israel), that has armed three terror organizations on our borders... But when we say that their hand is in everything, their hand is in everything, from planning, from the targeting, from the arming, every single portion...They are doing everything around us to make sure that Israelis and Jews die. And it's a clear, clear hand of Iran. It's not a mistaken hand..."

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday said that the Hamas terror group is afraid of the Israel Defence Forces and is putting pressure on them to prevent any further action on Hamas.

"After cowardly murdering, abducting and abusing defenceless Israeli citizens, they are afraid to confront the IDF, they are trying to create international pressure to prevent us from taking action. But nothing will prevent us from making sure that these murderers will not be able to repeat their atrocities...Come out of the tunnels and fight us," he said.

He went on to mention the recent explosion at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and said that Hamas hit their own area while they were trying to target Israel.

"Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad...They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children...It's really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented. We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The Palestinian terrorists and their allies immediately take out their victim cards" the Ambassador to India said.

Earlier, the Israeli Envoy to India taking to X, said, "THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!! This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing. The 'eagerness' of some in the world to accept these lies by #HamasISIS is disappointing but not necessarily surprising."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch that had caused the explosion at Al Ahli hospital.

