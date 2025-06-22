Iran-Israel conflict "closely coordinated" between Trump, Netanyahu: Former US Treasury official

Washington DC [United States], June 22 : The recent joint military action against Iran by the United States and Israel may have been planned well in advance, with signs of close coordination between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Jonathan Schanzer, a terror finance analyst and former US Treasury official.

Schanzer said US-Israel strikes on Iran appeared to have been closely coordinated from early in Trump's second term, marking a potential turning point for West Asia.

"Two men (Trump and Netanyahu) have been coordinating closely. The Israelis launched their attack (on Iran) last Thursday night they did so on Day 61 after Trump's 60-day deadline... I get a sense that this was coordinated from very early on in the second Trump administration... This is the beginning of a different Middle East because this regime in Iran has cast a dark shadow over the entire Middle East. Since 1979, it has been the single solitary source of so much destruction and just horrific acts that have taken place across the region," Schanzer said.

The Israel-US strikes, which hit key nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow in Iran, came shortly after President Trump's 60-day ultimatum to Iran expired.

Schanzer also warned that the United States would respond with "unbelievable" force if Iran attempted to close the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz right now will be met with probably unbelievable force from the United States. Now that this has started, it's not that difficult to imagine the French or the Brits coming in to clear the lanes... I see the Iranians as being absolutely suicidal if they go down this route, and I do get a sense that we could be at a pivotal moment here. It doesn't mean that Iran won't try to attack, but I think asymmetrically is much more likely than through conventional means," Schanzer said.

Speaking on the impact of the joint strikes, Schanzer said Iran had suffered serious damage, although its leadership remains defiant.

"There is no coming back from this for the (Iranian) regime. They've lost their entire air force, they have lost their air defences, they have lost their nuclear facilities. There is not much to operate with right now, other than asymmetric attacks and whatever is left of their missile arsenal. We'll wait and see whether the Israelis sustain strikes or the United States sustain strikes. But this is a regime that appears defiant, despite the president's assessment that they are effectively a spent force," he added.

Schanzer also voiced concern about possible retaliatory action by Iran, including threats from sleeper cells inside the United States.

"I am concerned about asymmetric attacks here in the United States, sleeper cells in particular... Because this (Iran) is the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism, they have the means, they have the will, they've got the capabilities. If they choose to attack the United States, they certainly can do so," he said.

On President Trump's speech following the strikes, Schanzer noted that it was surprisingly brief and might have been "premature."

"It was a very short speech. I think his (US President Trump) assessment of the success of those strikes may be a bit premature... Donald Trump is calling for Iran's full and complete capitulation, a complete surrender, and right now, I'm not sure that the (Iranian) regime is prepared to do that. If you look at the statements coming out of the regime right now, they are threatening to strike America, in response," he said.

Meanwhile, after Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers struck nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, President Trump delivered his first public remarks, warning that he could order further strikes if Tehran did not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said:

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days."

In a Truth Social post, Trump added: "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

Praising the military personnel involved in the operation, he said, "I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and most importantly I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States' military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that so."

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stood alongside Trump as he delivered the remarks from the White House.

