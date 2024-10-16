Iran Oil Refinery Fire: One Killed, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Pars Petro Shushtar Refinery in Khuzestan (Watch Video)

At least one was killed, and others were injured in a fire that erupted in an oil refinery in Iran’s Khuzestan province on Tuesday late night, October 16. According to reports, a blaze erupted at the small Pars Petro Shushtar oil refinery, which is now under control.

According to the Iranian state media, the fire is under control, firefighters still at the scene for cooling operations. “the fire is under control, but firefighters and rescue workers remain on alert at the scene,” said governor of Shushtar town.

Visuals From Pars Petro Shushtar Oil Refinery

JUST IN: New footage of the oil refinery explosion in Shushtar, Iran.



No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/K2A7c1nwQv — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 15, 2024

The fire broke out when a tanker collided with petroleum tanks during refuelling, which led to killing one person and injuring others. Injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for their treatment.