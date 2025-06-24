Iran Says No Intention to Continue If Israel Stops, After Donald Trump Says Ceasefire Agreed

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He said a 'complete and total ceasefire' agreement, effectively ending what he called the "12-Day War." However, neither side confirmed it publicly at the time.

Trump said, "Congratulations to everyone! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire." "The official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world." He stated that "during each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful." He also congratulated both countries, saying, "On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran."

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE..." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/hLTBT34KnG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 23, 2025

The US president praised Israel and Iran for their "stamina, courage, and intelligence" in ending the conflict. He said, "This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!"

"God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" he added.

Iran gave what appears to be a conditional agreement. Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that if Israel stops its "illegal aggression" now, Iran has "no intention to continue our response afterwards".

Araghchi said Israel must stop by 4 am local time, which has just passed: "As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.

"As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. "The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am," Seyed Abbas Araghchi has just posted on X.

"Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces, who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," he added further.