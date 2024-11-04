Iran says to use all resources to respond to Israeli attacks

Tehran, Nov 4 Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday the country would use all its resources to respond to Israel's recent "aggressions" against its territory.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the capital Tehran while answering a question about recent reports that Iran may respond to Israel's October 26 attack on its soil from Iraqi territory.

"The patterns of our response to Israel's aggressions are clear," he said, stressing, "We will naturally use all our material and non-material resources and facilities with all force to respond to Israel's aggressions."

When asked if Iran would refrain from retaliatory military action against Israel in the event of ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, Baghaei replied, "Our action against any aggression is certain and decisive", Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had conducted "precise and targetted" airstrikes on sites in Iran in response to recent attacks from the country. Iran's air defence headquarters said it successfully countered the Israeli attacks, which resulted in only "limited damage."

Following the attack, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed to respond to the Israeli attack.

