Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel's Haifa

Baghdad, Sept 4 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Haifa Port in northern Israel on Wednesday morning.

The group said in a statement that the attack was executed "in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip" and pledged to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

The statement did not detail the specific site impacted or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a drone approaching from the east was intercepted and shot down by air defenses overnight. The IDF confirmed that the drone did not enter Israeli airspace.

Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets in the region in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

