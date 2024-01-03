Is Elton John collaborating with Brandi Carlile for a new album?

Los Angeles, Jan 3 Music legend Elton John and Brandi Carlile apparently have recorded a new album together, according to an interview with Elton’s longtime friend, Pete Townshend of the English rock band, The Who.

The interview was published by Clashmusic late last month. Speaking about Elton’s plans now that he’s retired from touring, Townshend said: “Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to Los Angeles to make an album with Brandi Carlile,” reports Variety.

He further mentioned: “They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

As per Variety, Elton himself teased a new album when inducting his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November, noting that the pair recently completed an album that “is going to surprise the s*** out of you.”

While Townshend didn’t specify what role Carlile was playing in the collaboration, and his language leaves open the possibility that it could be a joint album as artistes, she may be taking on the role of producer, as she has increased her focus on taking that role.

Carlile won three Grammys for co-producing and co-writing Tanya Tucker’s comeback album, 'While I’m Livin’, and also produced Tucker’s followup effort this year. She helmed Brandy Clark’s self-titled, currently Grammy-nominated album, as well as albums by Lucius, the Secret Sisters and Tish Melton, along with Joni Mitchell’s recent live album.

