Islamabad HC asks authorities to inform court before arresting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari

Islamabad [Pakistan}, September 4 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the concerned authorities on Monday to inform the court before arresting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in any case, reported Geo News.

This development came after the Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted her post-arrest bail in a terror financing case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave this order during the hearing on Mazari's petition seeking protective bail and details of the first information reports (FIRs) lodged against her, Geo News reported.

Earlier on August 20, Islamabad Police arrested Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari after they delivered a controversial speech at a political rally in Islamabad.

According to Geo News, both were charged with sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property.

However, later on August 28, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to Wazir in the sedition case.

But, later, Imaan was arrested in a new terror case from outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi soon after an ATC court approved Mazari's and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir's bail in a sedition case pertaining to the controversial speech against state institutions.

In a statement, Mazari’s lawyer said the police did not inform them about the case in which Mazari had been arrested.

As soon as her arrest, Mazari was handed over to the Islamabad police on a three-day physical remand.

However, recently, the human rights lawyer Mazari was once again granted post-arrest bail in the terror case with a surety bond of Rs 10,000 (Pakistani currency) and the ATC judge prohibited local authorities from arresting the human rights lawyer in any new cases.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that they had already written to the provinces after the last hearing, seeking details of the FIR(s), reported Geo News.

"We also faxed and asked them on WhatsApp as well," he added.

