Islamabad resident secures 22 plots from CDA amid controversy

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 : Islamabad's Capital Development Authority (CDA) finds itself amid controversy after it failed to raise any objections to the allotment of 22 plots to an individual who had changed both his and his father's names, Dawn News reported.

This individual was granted 22 plots in exchange for 84 kanals (around 916,272 square feet) of land acquired by the CDA in Sector D-13, as noted in the 2023-24 audit report.

The audit report, under the section titled 'doubtful allotment of 22 residential plots,' explained that according to the CDA Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Regulation 2007 (land sharing basis), the civic authority acquires land on a sharing basis, which means that for every four kanals, a developed plot of one kanal is allocated to the landowner in the same sector.

The audit revealed that, based on the land revenue records, the land measuring 88 kanals and six marlas (approximately 968,832 square feet) was originally owned by Mohammad Akhtar Tahir, son of Mohammad Ashraf Tahir.

However, the owner submitted a request to the CDA to allot the plots in his new name, Mohammad Azhar, son of Mirza Mohammad Ali, as reflected in his CNIC issued by Nadra. The CDA approved this request, reported Dawn News.

The audit raised concerns that the allotment of the 22 plots was based solely on the new CNIC without corresponding updates to the land revenue records, including the land award, Naqsha-II, and Fard, or verification of supporting documents such as educational certificates, 'nikahnama,' and a police report.

The report labelled this allotment as questionable, given that the land revenue records still listed Mohammad Akhtar as the owner of the 88 kanals and six marlas. The audit estimated the value of these 22 plots at PKR 440 million (PKR 20 million per plot) and questioned the legitimacy of the allotment without thorough verification and inquiry into the rightful owner.

The audit pointed out this suspicious allotment in June 2023. The CDA responded by referencing a 2016 directive from a Lahore civil judge that ordered Nadra to cancel the CNIC issued in Mohammad Akhtar's name. The CDA's deputy commissioner claimed that all necessary steps were taken to update the name in the revenue records accordingly, Dawn reported.

However, the audit rejected this explanation, noting that the CDA failed to provide supporting documentation for its claim. Additionally, the Departmental Audit Committee meeting, requested multiple times in late 2023, was never convened by the principal accounting officer.

The audit recommended that the complete case file, including the civil judge's ruling and detailed records of the name change in the CDA's records, be provided for further review.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor