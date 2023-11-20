Israel: 1,850 terrorists captured in Judea and Samaria since war began

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, approximately 1,850 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, about 1,100 of whom are associated with the terrorist organisation Hamas.

The IDF captured another 16 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria overnight, including a senior member of the terrorist organisation Hamas, Tarek Abdullah Ahmed Salem, in the village of Shawarwa.

In the Etzion Brigade, the forces arrested a senior member of the terrorist organisation Hamas.

During an operation in Wadi Fara, terrorists fired at Israeli forces.

In another operation carried out in Jericho, terrorists threw a stun grenade at Israeli forces, who responded by opening fire on the attackers.

In addition, during the night, terrorists fired at several Israeli vehicles in Samaria. Gunshot damage was detected in several vehicles, and several other vehicles were damaged by improvised spikes that were placed on the road.

There were no casualties by Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

