Israel deports 137 members of the Sumud Flotilla to Turkey

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that 137 members of the 'Sumud' flotilla have been deported to Turkey. All activists were deported on a plane sent from Turkey to pick them up.

Those deported are citizens of the United States, Italy, Britain, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Mauritania, Malaysia, Bahrain, Morocco, Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey.

"Some activists are deliberately obstructing the legal deportation process, preferring instead to remain in Israel. Meanwhile, several foreign governments have shown reluctance to accept flights returning these provocateurs," the ministry stated. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor