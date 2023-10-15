Israel-Hamas war leaves famous Tel Aviv beach deserted

By Ashoke Raj

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 : A famous Tel Aviv Beach, where people used to come for morning walks and jogging, now wears a deserted look due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The locals are scared of coming out due to the fear of rocket strikes or other forms of terror attacks.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

Speaking to ANI, an Israeli national said, "Terrible people (Hamas). They are the worst...devil people. We are speechless...I was born here before this country was born. This never happened before...everyone knows many people, friends, relatives, and this is a small country".

"We go every day to the beach...Tel Aviv is safer than other places in the south and the north. Less people are coming (on the beach) and also on the streets, you don't see people. People are very afraid. You don't know where the missile is going to fall. It's very scary," another Israeli national stated.

According to the latest updates, at least 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) is preparing for a full ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF has asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the enclave using evacuation corridors between 10 am to 4 pm (local time), The Times of Israel reported.

It has also alleged that Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians in the Gaza Strip ahead of the possible ground offensive.

Earlier in the day, IDF eliminated another senior Hamas commander, who led multiple murderous attacks, the Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that Billal al-Qedra, the commander of the so-called Nukhba unit's southern Khan Younis battalion, was killed in an airstrike following intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor