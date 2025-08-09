Israel: Heatwave expected to break decades-high records

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 9 (ANI/ TPS): Decades-high temperatures are expected in Israel during the current heatwave, which began yesterday and is expected to intensify, reaching its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Service.

Temperatures around the Sea of Galilee and in the eastern valleys are expected to reach 48-49°C (118-120°F). In the Jordan Valley, temperatures are expected to climb to 50-51°C (122-124°F).

In Jerusalem, temperatures are forecast to reach 40 or even 41°C (106°F). (ANI/ TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor