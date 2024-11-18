Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: 11 Killed, 48 Injured in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon's Tyre City

At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Lebanon's southern Tyr region, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry on Monday, November 18. "The raids of the Israeli enemy on villages in the Tyr district have left 11 dead and 48 wounded," said a ministry statement. The region is a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Earlier, Hezbollah’s chief spokesman, Mohammed Afif and three children were killed in an Israeli bombing in Beirut’s Ras Al Naba’a commercial district. The first bombing on Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district killed four people, including Hezbollah's media relations chief.

11 killed, 48 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region, reports AFP quoting Lebanon ministry — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

Israel has been striking Lebanon to finish the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Beirut since the all-out war erupted on September 23, but attacks on central Beirut have been rarer.

Also Read | Louisiana Mass Shooting: Two Killed, 10 Injured in Two Shootings During Second Line Parade in New Orleans (Watch Video).

The number of strikes targeting the area in recent days has exceeded 30, reducing neighbourhoods in Chiyah to rubble. Fires have consumed buildings that remain standing, despite the intense destruction caused by missile explosions.