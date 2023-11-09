Israel investigating drone crash in Eilat

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of an aerial drone that crashed into a civilian building in Eilat.

The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review, the military said.

It isn't clear if the drone was launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have launched missiles and drones at the Israeli port city, or if it was an Israeli UAV that crashed accidentally. (ANI/TPS)

