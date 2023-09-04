Israel President Issac Herzog visits Slovakia

Bratislava [Slovakia], September 4 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog began a state visit to Slovakia Monday morning. He was received by Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova in a state ceremony at the Grassalkovich Palace, ahead of a bilateral diplomatic meeting.

As per local tradition, upon arrival, the President partook in the symbolic dipping bread in salt before the anthems of both nations were played, and the presidents together reviewed a guard of honour in the forecourt of the Slovakian Presidential Palace.

In their meeting, the presidents discussed the shared importance with which both countries viewed their bilateral relations and ways to increase and expand areas of cooperation.

Israel President Isaac Herzog called the country’s President a “true friend of the State of Israel.”

“The partnership between our countries holds great potential, and I am hopeful that my visit will open the door to more collaborations in many fields,” he added.

“The Jewish people have deep roots in Slovakia,” said Isaac Herzog. “This land saw Jewish culture flourish, yet it also saw terrible atrocities & the destruction of many Jewish communities. I thanked the President for her deep commitment to Holocaust commemoration and to fighting antisemitism.”

President Herzog noted, “Israel and Slovakia share a firm friendship, and over time we have faced significant challenges based on shared values and mutual trust. An example of the partnership between our countries, which speaks to the world of values we share, is the excellent cooperation between us on the vital humanitarian aid under the shadow of the unfolding human tragedy not far from here in Ukraine. We view you as partners on a promising path for a shared future. I hope that my visit here will contribute to more and more collaborations in economic, cultural, academic, scientific and other fields. Because I believe that the partnership between our countries holds huge potential for our people and humanity as a whole.” (ANI/TPS)

