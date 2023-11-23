Israel puts forward climate change preparedness plan

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection said that its Directorate of Preparedness for Climate Change convened to discuss the draft of the National Plan for Preparedness for Climate Change.

The stormy weather this week, said the ministry, is a reminder of the importance of the climate issue even in times of war. Local government bodies, environmental organizations, academia and the public are invited to influence and send references to the plan.

Idit Silman, Minister of Environmental Protection: "Even these days we face environmental challenges. The Ministry of Environmental Protection continues to help the economy deal with the challenges of the environmental war in the fields of energy, waste, industry and more. We will continue to promote the issue of climate and lead Israel's preparation for climate change through, among other things, Government ministries and local government." (ANI/TPS)

