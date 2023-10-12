Israel releases horrifying pictures of babies killed by "Hamas monsters"

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 : Describing Hamas as "monsters," Israel has released horrifying pictures of babies killed by the terrorist group Hamas amid the ongoing war.

The photos were reportedly shown by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Tel Aviv.

Notably, Blinken arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv earlier today amid the ongoing war initiated by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The official social media account of the Prime Minister of Israel shared the images and the post also said that Netanyahu showed the photos to Blinken.

The Prime Minister of Israel posted on X, "Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken."

"Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS," the post cautioned.

The pictures showed mutilated bodies of babies, some of them completely burnt and covered in blood.

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/1712471782303867144?s=20

The international community condemned the violence after Israel-based i24 News reported in one of the blood-curdling details from the Hamas attack on Israel that at least 40 babies were killed by the terror group.

As Thursday marks the sixth day of Israel Hamas conflict, Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus confirmed earlier today reports that the Hamas had beheaded babies in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza. The spokesperson said it was hard to believe that Hamas could perform such a barbaric act.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Hamas should be crushed and that the group should be treated the same way as the Islamic State, or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Highlighting the brutal acts committed by Hamas, PM Netanyahu said, "Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilisation. The massacring of young people at an outdoor music festival, the butchering of entire families, the murder of parents in front of their children and the murder of children in front of their parents, the burning of people alive, the beheadings, the kidnappings of a young boy."

He said further, "Not only kidnap, molest the kidnapped and the sickening display of celebrating these horrors, the celebration and glorification of evil - President Biden was absolutely correct in calling this "sheer evil."

In his daily update video on Israel-Hamas attacks, Lt. Col. Conricus said, "The scenes are out of a zombie movie," stating that it's a war zone, he said, "There were babies that have been beheaded...it was hard to believe that even Hamas could perform such barbaric act."

He further highlighted the atrocities done to the civilians of Israel, including children.

"There were bodies scattered everywhere, mutilated, women and children that were handcuffed and shot, executed, houses torched and burned, and people who were either burnt inside or suffocated," Conricus said.

The Israeli Air Force has been striking a lot of targets in various neighbourhoods in Gaza, he said.

"We are prioritizing striking commanders, and senior officials in Hamas... whenever we have intelligence that indicates the whereabouts of the senior Hamas officials or military commanders, we strike in that location, IDF spokesperson emphasized.

Additionally, noting the current situation of Gaza, he said that the place where Hamas has the infrastructure, whether it is financial, construction, or commander control, intelligence, research and development...whatever it is, "if it belongs to Hamas, we are striking it and that's what going on in Gaza strip today."

Furthermore, he said, "We are deployed in significant numbers, strength and capabilities on the southern part of the border and we are very vigilant to any attempt by Hezbollah."

Israel has launched a counter-offensive against Hamas in response to the latter's attack on October 7 that left 1,300 Israelis dead and is aiming to completely eliminate the terror group.

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, according to The Times of Israel.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor