Israel reports first case of florona disease

Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that the first infection with the so-called “Florona” disease was recorded, which is a double infection with the Corona virus and influenza. The newspaper pointed out that the infection of the “double disease” was recorded in a woman who entered this week to the Rabin Medical Center to give birth. According to doctors, the young woman, who is not vaccinated, is in good health and is expected to be discharged later on Friday, according to “Russia Today”.

Israel is witnessing a wave of influenza infection, as Israeli hospitals have so far treated 1,849 patients with it last week, according to the Center for Disease Control and the Israeli Ministry of Health. Ministry of Health has begun to study this case with its relatively mild symptoms, in an effort to uncover the repercussions of the combination of the two viruses and their impact on the human body. According to doctors, many people may have contracted two viruses and have not yet been diagnosed.It's a double infection of the COVID-19 virus and influenza virus. This is the first ever case of such disease reported since the start of pandemic in March 2020.