Israel strikes entrance to Syrian Army Headquarters in warning to Damascus

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): A short while ago, Israeli aircraft struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria, the Israel Defence Forces said.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios," the military said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katzz threatened further strikes on Syrian forces if they did not immediately evacuate the southern Syrian area of Suweida. (ANI/TPS)

