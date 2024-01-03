Israel: Terrorists involved in October massacre captured

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/TPS): During what was described as face-to-face battles in Gaza, many terrorists who were part of the October 7 Hamas massacre surrendered to IDF (Israel Defense Forces) units. The terrorists had been hiding among civilians and tried to blend in with them. Some even held white flags.

It was during investigations carried out by the IDF's Intelligence Division, that it was determined that some of them participated in the attack on October 7.

This happened last week when forces from the IDF's infantry Givati Brigade carried out attacks on terrorist bases in the Bani Suheila area near Kahn Yunis, where they eliminated many terrorists in face-to-face battles, some of whom had attempted to attach explosives to IDF vehicles.

The IDF also reported the uncovering and destruction of dozens of tunnel shafts used by the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

