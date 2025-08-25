Israel welcomes Lebanese government's decision to disarm Hezbollah

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel has acknowledged the Lebanese Government's decision, led by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to work toward the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025. Benjamin Netanyahu's Office described the move as a "momentous decision" and a key opportunity for Lebanon to restore state sovereignty and strengthen its institutions, free from the influence of non-state actors.

"The time is now for both nations to cooperate toward disarming Hezbollah and promoting stability and prosperity," the Prime Minister's statement said.

Israel stated it is ready to support Lebanon in these efforts and noted that if the Lebanese Armed Forces implement Hezbollah's disarmament, Israel would consider reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the U.S.-led security mechanism. (ANI/TPS)

