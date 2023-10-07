"Israel will retaliate, go after perpetrators": Israel envoy to India Naor Gilon

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon on Saturday asserted that his country would act against the rocket attack and punish perpetrators to stop any further attacks.

"Israel will retaliate. Israel will go after the perpetrators and make sure they cannot repeat this kind of atrocities again," he said.

Israeli envoy went on to mention the situation that engulfed after the terror attack in the country and said, "Early this morning, when Israeli citizens were still in their beds. Hamas, the terror organization from Gaza, perpetrated a dual attack, both rockets towards Israeli civilians and ground attacks by terrorists against civilian population. Children, women, elderly, they have killed many and captured others."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing support to Israel.

He added, "Thank you to the Indian people and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your very strong moral support to Israel. We will prevail."

Earlier, expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X.

The death toll in in Israel from the Hamas rocket attack rose to 40, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday citing Magen David Adom emergency service.

In addition to this, over 700 people were injured. According to the Health Ministry, 779 people have been hospitalized.

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.Terror cells from the Gaza group have infiltrated a number of communities in the south of the country, according to Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, several world leaders have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces launched operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base, according to The Times of Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor