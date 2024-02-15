Israeli air strikes pound Hezbollah

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon in recent hours.

The strikes targeted rocket launching positions, military buildings and terror infrastructure in the areas of Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh.

Other Hezbollah sites were struck in the area of Taybeh overnight. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor