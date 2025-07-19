Israeli army says dozens of Israeli Druze cross border into Syria

Jerusalem, July 19 The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday that dozens of Israeli Druze civilians forcibly crossed the border into Syria overnight, amid escalating tensions following recent clashes in Syria's southern Sweida province.

Deadly fighting erupted last week in Syria between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and forces of Syria's interim government.

The border incident occurred near Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where Israeli soldiers and Border Police attempted to disperse a violent gathering of civilians. Despite their efforts, dozens managed to cross into Syrian territory, according to the IDF.

"The IDF strongly condemns all violence against its personnel and security forces," the Israeli military statement said, adding that "crossing the border into Syria is a criminal offense that endangers both the civilians involved and IDF soldiers."

The army said efforts are underway to return those who crossed the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa had agreed to a cessation of hostilities, brokered by the United States, following recent deadly sectarian clashes in southern Syria that prompted Israeli intervention through heavy airstrikes.

A sudden eruption of violence in Syria's southern province of Sweida had triggered a complex and escalating crisis, exposing the deep fragility of Syria's stability just six months after the collapse of the previous government and sending shockwaves across the region.

Over the past week, Sweida had witnessed some of the deadliest intra-Syrian clashes in years. The fighting, initially sparked by a local dispute between the Druze community and Bedouin tribesmen, quickly escalated into a full-blown urban conflict involving Syrian government forces.

