Israeli Forces continue to operate in Gaza from 'Ground, Air and Sea'

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it continues to operate in the Gaza Strip "from the ground, air and sea."

In one example, during an activity carried out by the combat team fighters of the IDF's Givati Infantry Brigade in the Rafah area (southern Gaza on the border with Egypt), an IDF surveillance drone detected an armed terrorist squad moving towards them. The forces responded "quickly" and eliminated the squad, the IDF reported. Also, the forces located and destroyed missiles that were ready for launch at Israeli towns.

At the same time, forces from the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade combat team located and destroyed shafts and underground terror infrastructures in the area of Tal as Sultan located near Rafah.

In addition, in the center of the Gaza Strip, forces from the IDF's Alexandroni Infantry Brigade raided a number of military buildings where various weapons were located. (ANI/TPS)

