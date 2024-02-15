Israeli forces eliminate senior Hamas terrorist Ahmed Gol

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that the terrorist Ahmed Gol, commander of the Shati Battalion of Hamas and who participated in the massacre of October 7, was eliminated in Gaza City on Wednesday in an air strike.

Gol was killed in a joint operation between the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service).

After the October 7 massacre, Ahmed Gol returned to Gaza, where he personally held hostage the late IDF Corporal Noa Marciano, who was murdered by Hamas inside the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

