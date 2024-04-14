Israeli hospitals increase emergency preparedness

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health stated that, in accordance with the level of preparedness required by the government during the time of national emergency and in light of the Iranian missile attack, the Ministry instructed the relevant hospitals in the country to increase the staffing of their medical teams.

In addition, the teams were instructed to avoid going on vacations at this time. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor