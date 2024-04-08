Israeli military reports readiness for broad mobilization of reservists

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that on its plans for the "transition from defence to offence," which includes preparations for the "broad mobilization" of reservists.

Over the past few days, said the IDF, another phase of the Northern Command's readiness for war was completed, centering on operational emergency storages for a broad mobilization of IDF troops when required.

The IDF said equipment and means in storage are maintained by communications, logistics and medical personnel of the Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4), and these enable the "immediate mobilization of the reserve forces during an emergency and their arrival at the front line in a short time with all the equipment required for combat."

"The commanders of the regular and reserve units are prepared to summon and equip all the required soldiers in just a few hours and transport them to the front line for defensive and offensive missions," said the IDF.

"Over the past few months, an in-depth learning process took place based on lessons learned from the fighting in the south, as part of improving readiness for the day commands are received," it added. (ANI/TPS)

