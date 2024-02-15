Israeli special forces raid Nasser Hospital in Gaza

Gaza Border [Israel], February 15 : Israeli special forces carried out a raid on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, the largest functioning hospital in the enclave, following a prolonged siege on the facility, CNN reported.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that they had "apprehended a number of suspects" during the operation, emphasizing that it was an ongoing mission.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari asserted that they had "credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages," suggesting that Hamas had previously held hostages at the hospital, with the possibility of deceased hostages' bodies being present. The military did not publicly release this evidence, according to CNN.

Hagari claimed that "Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser hospital right now" and assured that the operation would be "precise and limited."

Hamas denied any involvement at Nasser Hospital. Muhammad Nazzal, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, stated, "Hamas has no business in the hospital."

Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, reported that the Israeli occupation turned Nasser Medical Complex into a military barracks after demolishing the southern wall and entering in the facility. Al-Qidra mentioned that Israeli military bulldozers were digging up mass graves within the complex walls.

The incident unfolded a day after Israeli forces compelled hundreds of civilians to evacuate the hospital, which they had been using as a shelter.

Video footage from Tuesday captured columns of smoke at the hospital's perimeter, an Israeli bulldozer destroying a hospital perimeter wall, and an armored vehicle entering the hospital grounds, accompanied by the sound of gunfire, as reported by CNN.

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), urgently called for Israeli forces to cease the attack on Nasser Hospital. MSF staff reported "an undetermined number of people" killed and injured.

MSF stated that the hospital was shelled despite Israeli Forces having previously assured medical staff and patients they could remain in the facility. Thousands of displaced people were ordered to evacuate on February 13.

"Following shelling this morning, our staff reported a chaotic situation, with an undetermined number of people killed and injured," MSF said. One of their colleagues remains unaccounted for since the attack.

MSF urged the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to "immediately stop this attack, as it endangers medical staff and patients still stuck inside the facility."

"Our medical staff have had to flee the hospital, leaving patients behind. Israeli Forces set up a checkpoint to screen people leaving the compound; one of our colleagues was detained at this checkpoint. We call for his safety and the protection of his dignity," MSF emphasised.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli special forces entered Nasser Hospital. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari repeated the claim that "Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser hospital." Hamas continued to deny any operation at the hospital when speaking to CNN.

