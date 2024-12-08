Israeli troops seize Syrian outpost on Mount Hermon in Golan Heights: report

Jerusalem, Dec 8 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops seized a Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights on Sunday, Israeli state media reported.

Soldiers from Shaldag, the Air Force's commando unit, captured the outpost "without encountering resistance," according to Kan TV News.

The commander of the Israeli military's Northern Command, Ori Gordin, and the commander of the Training Command, David Zini also visited the summit, the broadcaster said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian army reportedly left the post amid the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government.

A photo circulating on social media showed Israeli troops posing for selfies outside the Syrian outpost and another photo showed soldiers holding an Israeli flag.

The IDF did not immediately issue an official comment, a spokesperson told Xinhua. However, earlier on Sunday, the military announced it was moving into the buffer zone, a demilitarized area in the Golan Heights, stating the move was intended to prevent rebel forces from taking over the area and launching attacks into Israel.

