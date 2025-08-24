Israel's Defence Minister: We brought plague of darkness on Houthis, there will also be plague of firstborn

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday declared, "For every missile they launch at Israel, the Houthis [in Yemen] will pay with compound interest."

Katz's words came after the Israel Air Force on Sunday struck Houthi terror regime targets in Yemen, including a military compound housing the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power stations, and a fuel storage facility, in response to repeated Houthi attacks against Israel.

"Today we brought a plague of darkness on the Houthis," he added, "and later - there will also be the Plague of the Firstborn." (ANI/TPS)

