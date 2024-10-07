Israel's "expansionist mindset" root cause of problem, India playing important role in de-escalating Middle East situation: Lebanon envoy

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Noting that India is playing an important role for de-escalating the situation in the Middle East, Lebanon's Ambassador Dr Rabie Narsh has said that tensions have escalated in the region as Israel has not been held "accountable" for its actions and that his country does not want the war to spread in the region.

Dr Rabie Narsh, Lebanon's Ambassador to India, toldin an interview that there are 3000-4000 Indian nationals in his country and they are safe.

He also said that Indian government had voluntarily proposed humanitarian assistance to Lebanon.

Rabie Narsh said that "expansionist mindset of Israel" is the root cause of the situation in the Middle East.

He also referred to the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and said it should be a wake-up call for the international community.

"It should be a wake-up call for the international community that enough is enough. It should be a call for the world to address the grievances of the Palestinian people and oppressed people and to work for lasting peace. This should be a day to remember that what happened on October 7, 2023, did not start on that day but decades before, since the occupation of Arab land by Israel...This expansionist mindset of Israel is the root cause of the situation. The current situation in Lebanon, we are enduring a war.The death toll is rising above 2100 and more than 1.2 million people are displaced. This adds great pressure on Lebanon," he said.

The conflict in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against the attack.

This came days after Israel launched a decisive blow to Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing its secretary-eneral, Hassan Nasrallah in airstrike. Earlier in July, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed inside Tehran. Iran had vowed retaliatory action. Israel and Iran have warned of further action against each other, raising concerns over the situation in the region.

Answering a query, the Lebanon envoy said India's role is very important as it is a peace-loving country.

"India is our friend and they also have good relations with Israel. India is playing an important role in de-escalating the situation in my country and Middle East and the region. We need to put more pressure on the ICG-designated war criminal Netanyahu to put an end to this devastating war," he said.

"We have about 3000-4000 Indian nationals residing in Lebanon currently. They are safe. We are making sure they remain safe. So far there has been no call from the Indian govt to evacuate its citizens. Indian govt had voluntarily proposed humanitarian assistance to Lebanon even before Lebanon asked for it. We are in the process of organising some aid to Lebanon," he added.

On Iran's ballistic missiles attack on Israel, Rabie Narsh blamed Tel Aviv for the precarious situation in the region.

"We always knew that the provocation by Israel of its neighbours will result in war in the region. We have reached this point by not holding Israel accountable. We have always called for ceasefire and de-escalation...We have publically said we don't want the war spreading to the region," he said.

Hamas launched a terror attack against Israel on October 7 last year, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 as hostages.

In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive, targeting Hamas. However, the mounting civilian toll has raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in the region. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor