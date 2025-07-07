Israel's Foreign Currency reserves USD 228.250 billion end of June 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel reported that Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of June 2025 stood at USD 228.250 billion, an increase of USD 4.611 Billion from their level at the end of the previous month. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 41.6 per cent.

The increase, said the Bank, was mainly the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by approximately USD 5.215 billion. This increase was partly offset by:

Foreign exchange activities by the government totaling approximately USD 421 million. Foreign exchange sales of USD 273 million by the Bank of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

