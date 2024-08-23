Israel's new ambassador to India promises to nurture 'unique' relationship

New Delhi, Aug 23 Israel's new ambassador to India Reuven Azar said on Friday that he will continue the work to nourish and promote the "unique relationship" between India and Israel.

"Both countries are ancient, hold rich cultures and a bright future. I am really happy to take charge and had dedicated the last few months to prepare for this assignment," said Azar in a video post on X.

The Israeli government had approved the appointment of Reuven Azar as the new Ambassador to India in December 2023.

On Thursday, the Israeli diplomat presented his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), saying he was looking forward to fostering stronger ties and cooperation between "two great nations".

Azar has earlier served as head of the Israel-US-China internal task force at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign policy advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel.

"We wish you good luck with this new and exciting journey in incredible India! We are certain he will take our growing India-Israel partnership to new heights!" the Israeli Embassy in India said after new Ambassador's arrival.

India and Israel are strategic partners and hold warm bilateral political ties.

Last year, the two countries jointly celebrated 30 years of the elevation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations.

